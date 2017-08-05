Corrie Mckeague search: £50,000 reward reissued

Image copyright Nicola Urquhart Image caption Corrie Mckeague's mother has said a £50,000 reward has been reissued to try to help find him

A £50,000 reward for information to find missing airman Corrie Mckeague has been offered again.

The 23-year-old vanished during a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, last September.

His mother Nicola Urquhart said she still believed someone knew what had happened to him.

The reward, offered again by Suffolk businessman Colin Davey, was withdrawn in February because it had not led to any new information.

On the Find Corrie Facebook page, Mrs Urquhart wrote she hoped the "life-changing" sum would help to find her son.

"From the first time I spoke publicly about Corrie disappearing I have said someone knows - I still truly believe that," she said.

"Suffolk police have carried out an enormous amount of work to try to find Corrie.

"However, they can only continue to do this if they have lines of enquiry and information coming into them."

Image caption Police said they believed Mr Mckeague had been "transported" to the Milton landfill site

Suffolk police said this week they still believed it was likely Mr Mckeague's remains were in a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, where they ended a 20-week search last month.

The gunner, originally from Fife, had been serving at RAF Honington in Suffolk when he was last seen entering a bin loading bay - known as "the Horseshoe" - in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September.

In the Facebook post, Mrs Urquhart said the landfill search had been "paused" while an independent review was carried out, which could recommend that Suffolk police still examine specific parts of the site.

She urged anyone with information that it was "not too late to do the right thing" and call the force - even if they had done so before.

"For your own soul and conscience please come forward - help us to find Corrie, I need my boy home," she wrote.