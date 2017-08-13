The final days of the pop pirates
It's 50 years since the crack-down on pirate stations such as Radio Caroline and Radio London.
Getty Images
The Marine Broadcasting Offences Act saw the closure of Radio London, which on 14 August 1967 arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk. The DJs, Mike Lennox, Pete Drummond, John Peel, Michel Philistin, Willy Walker, Paul Kay, Chuck Blair, Mark Roman and Tony Brandon, were greeted by fans of the station.
Radio London
Radio London had been broadcasting three and a half miles off Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, since December 1964.
Getty Images
Radio Caroline was founded in 1964 to play pop music all day, at a time when broadcasting was dominated by the BBC and pop was played for an hour a week. Disc jockeys Johnnie Walker (left) and Robbie Dale were DJs for the station, which continued to broadcast after the act passed.
Getty Images
Radio Caroline's pirate radio ship 'MV Mi Amigo' ran aground at Frinton-on-Sea on the Essex coast during a storm on 20 January 1966. The station continued to broadcast intermittently, in various incarnations, until the Ross Revenge was shipwrecked off the Kent coast in 1991.
Getty Images
The Radio Caroline DJs, including David Lee Travis and Tony Blackburn, were photographed at Walton police station in Essex after their ship ran aground in 1966.
BBC
Keith Skues, who worked for both Radio London and Radio Caroline before joining the BBC, said: "Radio London was twice the size of Caroline. It was also the first to broadcast jingles. We never had them before, now everyone has them. He said Radio London had the Fab Forty list, "which was two to three weeks ahead of the national charts."
Getty Images
Fans angry about the station's closure met Radio London DJs - including 'Marshall' Mike Lennox (above) - off the Harwich train at London's Liverpool Street Station in 1967, where there were said to be scuffles with police.
Getty Images
Skues, who had left the radio station about two weeks previously, went to meet his colleagues at the station. "There were thousands of fans. It was mob hysteria," he said.
BBC
Many of the former pirates, including Skues, Peel and Blackburn, went on to DJ at BBC Radio 1 and 2, which started broadcasting the same year the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act was passed. "The BBC auditioned 100 DJs and 12 of us were selected. Tony Blackburn opened the station and I was the second DJ presenting Saturday Club," Skues said.