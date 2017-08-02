Simon Dobbin attack: Ian Young sentenced for assisting offender
A man convicted of assisting an offender after an assault on a football fan is given a suspended sentence.
Simon Dobbin, from Suffolk, was left brain damaged after the assault in Southend, Essex, in March 2015.
Twelve men were previously jailed over the attack. Ian Young, 41, from Westcliff, was found guilty of assisting an offender while police conducted a search.
He was given an 18-month suspended sentence at Basildon Crown Court.
Young's sentence also included four months to run concurrently for possession of a prohibited weapon.
Before the group was sentenced, Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole told the court her husband had been given a life sentence through their actions.
He was subjected to a "ferocious attack", prosecutors said, in a "carefully prepared ambush" after his team Cambridge United played Southend United.
Mr Dobbin was with a group of Cambridge fans who had stayed for a post-match drink in the Blue Boar pub after the 0-0 draw.
The court heard the group of Southend United fans wanted to attack any Cambridge supporters in "revenge" for an earlier fight.
Last month, eight men were found guilty of violent disorder, while another - Rhys Pullen - admitted the charge. They were sentenced to the following:
- Five years for Ryan Carter, 21, of York Road, Southend
- Four years for Jamie Chambers, 24, of Coleman Street, Southend
- Three-and-a-half years for Lewis Courtnell, 34, of Stadium Road, Southend
- Three-and-a-half years for Scott Nicholls, 40, of Little Spenders, Basildon
- Three-and-a-half years for Matthew Petchey, 26, of Lascelles Gardens, Rochford
- Sixteen months for Rhys Pullen, 21, of Wickford
- Five years for Thomas Randall, 22, of Seaforth Avenue, Southend
- Five years for Alexander Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff
- Three years for James Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff
Three men were jailed for conspiracy to commit violent disorder:
- Three years for Greg Allen, 29, of Western Avenue, Westcliff
- Three years for Phil McGill, 32, of Hornby Avenue, Westcliff
- Two-and-half-years for Michael Shawyer, 31, of Belgrave Road, Leigh-on-Sea
All of the men were given a 10-year football banning order.