Corrie Mckeague: Burnt waste examined in missing airman probe

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Police searched a landfill site for missing Corrie Mckeague for 20 weeks

Material found at an incinerator plant needs "further examination" to establish whether it is linked to missing RAF airman Corrie Mckeague, police said.

The 23-year-old was last seen alive on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

Police said they would search the facility at Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, after they ended their 20-week probe of a landfill site.

They said his family has been updated.

LIVE: Updates on this story and other Suffolk news

The tortuous search for Corrie Mckeague

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police searching incinerated waste at the Great Blakenham energy-from-waste facility have recovered some material that requires further examination in order to establish whether it is in any way connected to the Corrie McKeague missing person inquiry.

"At this stage it cannot be confirmed whether or not this material is in any way linked to Corrie and so it will be subject to specialist examination and forensic analysis in the coming weeks.

"Police expected that it would be necessary to take items recovered from the search away from the site in order to examine them more carefully."

He said the search of the incinerated waste was now complete.

Image copyright Google Image caption Waste from the Great Blakenham incinerator is being taken away to be examined

Suffolk Police said Mr Mckeague, from Fife, was known to "sleep in rubbish on a night out".

Det Supt Katie Elliott said the landfill search for Mr Mckeague had been "systematic, comprehensive and thorough".

The RAF serviceman was last seen entering a bin loading bay.