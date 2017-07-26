Man jailed for helping immigrants found on Orford yacht
- 26 July 2017
- From the section Suffolk
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 48-year-old man has been jailed for four years after helping six people, thought to be Ukrainian, enter the country illegally.
Hennadii Kurtoglu, of no fixed address, was arrested when a yacht ran aground near Orford in Suffolk in April this year.
At Ipswich Crown Court, Kurtoglu pleaded guilty to assisting the unlawful entry into the European Union.
The investigation was undertaken by the UK Border Force and Suffolk Police.