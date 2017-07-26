Suffolk

Man jailed for helping immigrants found on Orford yacht

Image caption Seven people were detained when the boat was towed ashore

A 48-year-old man has been jailed for four years after helping six people, thought to be Ukrainian, enter the country illegally.

Hennadii Kurtoglu, of no fixed address, was arrested when a yacht ran aground near Orford in Suffolk in April this year.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Kurtoglu pleaded guilty to assisting the unlawful entry into the European Union.

The investigation was undertaken by the UK Border Force and Suffolk Police.

