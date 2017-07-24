Missing skull found during Corrie Mckeague search 'was not his'

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September

A skull found amid the large-scale search for Corrie Mckeague was not that of the missing airman, police said.

The human bone was found at a landfill site in Landbeach, Cambridgeshire at a time when police were trawling another landfill at nearby Milton for the missing 23-year-old.

Police said the skull was female and dates back to pre-1945. Mr Mckeague's family was informed of the find.

Mr Mckeague was last seen in Bury St Edmunds in September.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "On April 14 a human skull was discovered at a landfill site in Ely Road, Landbeach, near Cambridge.

"Early indications of the age of the skull meant it was highly unlikely to be that of Corrie Mckeague, however Suffolk Police and Corrie's family were informed.

"It has since been established that the skull is female and dates back to before 1945.

"There are no suspicious circumstances therefore the investigation has been closed."

The spokeswoman said the skull was found by workers at the site and had been traced back to a house clearance of a man who "collected curios". The coroner was made aware of the discovery, she said.

Image caption Thousands of tonnes of waste have been searched and sifted at the landfill site in Milton

On Friday, Suffolk Police confirmed it had ended its search of waste at the Milton landfill site.

His mother Nicola Urquhart has urged the force to reconsider and is considering seeking an injunction to stop the site being backfilled.

More than 21,000 people have signed a petition calling on police to continue searching the waste site.

Image copyright APril Oliver Image caption Mr Mckeague's girlfriend April Oliver gave birth to their baby daughter Ellie in June

The RAF serviceman from Dunfermline, Fife, has not been seen since a night out in the Suffolk town when CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay.

Suffolk Police said Mr Mckeague was known to "sleep in rubbish on a night out".

Det Supt Katie Elliott said the landfill search for Mr Mckeague had been "systematic, comprehensive and thorough".

Mr Mckeague's girlfriend April Oliver gave birth to their baby daughter Ellie in June.

On Facebook she wrote on Monday: "My little Ellie brings so much joy and happiness even at the hardest of times. Love you always."