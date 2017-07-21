Bury St Edmunds murder probe: Man held over fatal stabbing
- 21 July 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.
Officers were called to reports a man in his 50s had been stabbed at a house in Cumberland Avenue at 17:50 BST on Thursday.
A 43-year-old man is being questioned by police. Officers were seen guarding a property in nearby Lake Avenue.
At this stage it is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other, Suffolk Police said.