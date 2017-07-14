Call Connection administration set to see 130 jobs go

Image caption Call Connection, which has offices in Ipswich and London, has appointed BDO as its administrators

More than 130 people are expected to lose their jobs after a call centre went in to administration.

Call Connection, which has offices in Ipswich and London, has appointed BDO as the administrators.

The company, which provides call centre services for other firms, has stopped trading but will keep a "skeleton staff" as it is wound down.

BDO said efforts to find a buyer for the financially struggling company failed.

'Financial difficulties'

Martha Thompson, BDO's business restructuring partner, said: "Unfortunately, the company experienced recent financial difficulties, which put a significant strain on its working capital position."

Founded in 2003, Call Connection listed the AA, Kwikfit Insurance Services, Admiral and Axa as clients. In total, 134 jobs will go at the company.

"The directors endeavoured to secure a sale of the business as a going concern but regrettably a purchaser has not been found, leaving no other option but to place the company into administration and to cease to trade the business," said Ms Thompson.

"The joint administrators are taking all necessary steps to maximise recoveries for the benefit of all creditors."