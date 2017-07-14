Simon Dobbin attack: Thirteen men convicted over football fan assault
Thirteen men have been convicted over an attack on a football fan which left him with permanent brain damage.
Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin has been unable to walk or talk since the attack in Southend in March 2015.
Basildon Crown Court heard the group of Southend United supporters had planned to "ambush" rival fans.
Nine men were guilty of violent disorder, three of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one of assisting an offender.
All thirteen have been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday, which Mr Dobbin is expected to attend.
Speaking outside the court, the victim's wife Nicole Dobbin said: "Justice has been served for Simon.
"Two-and-a-half years we've waited for this result and so I'm over the moon - finally someone is paying for what they've done to my husband.
"He'll never be the same again but we can move forward from this."
During the trial, Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Mr Dobbin was with a group of Cambridge fans who went for a drink in the Blue Boar pub after a 0-0 draw with Southend.
The court was told the defendants scouted out potential targets and attacked them as they walked past The Railway on their way to Prittlewell station.
"It was a carefully prepared ambush," Mr Jackson told the court.
He described it as a "ferocious attack" which lasted up to 90 seconds, and said bottles and glasses were thrown.
"Simon Dobbin was hit and stamped upon repeatedly and he sustained massive brain injuries as a result of it," he added.
Douglas Mackay from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "These men set out on that Saturday with the intention of getting involved in the most horrific violence.
"Their victims were chosen at random and were entirely innocent.
"The jury agreed with the prosecution that each of these men played an active part in planning or carrying out this shocking attack.
"Mr Dobbin and his family have been through an unimaginable ordeal. I can only hope these verdicts bring some sense of justice for them."
Eight men were found guilty of violent disorder, alongside Rhys Pullen, 21, of Wickford, who had already admitted the charge. They are:
- Ryan Carter, 21, of York Road, Southend
- Jamie Chambers, 24, of Coleman Street, Southend
- Lewis Courtnell, 34, of Stadium Road, Southend
- Scott Nicholls, 40, of Little Spenders, Basildon
- Matthew Petchey, 26, of Lascelles Gardens, Rochford
- Thomas Randall, 22, of Seaforth Avenue, Southend
- Alexander Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff
- James Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff
Three men were found guilty of conspiracy to commit violent disorder but not guilty of violent disorder:
- Greg Allen, 29, of Western Avenue, Westcliff
- Phil McGill, 32, of Hornby Avenue, Westcliff
- Michael Shawyer, 31, of Belgrave Road, Leigh-on-Sea
Ian Young, 41, of Brightwell Avenue, Westcliff was found guilty of assisting an offender by hiding the group while police were conducting a search - but not guilty of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.