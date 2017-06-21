Suffolk Day celebrates heritage and culture of 'modest' county

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Students are dressing up as singer Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, to celebrate Suffolk Day

A "modest" county's first ever day of celebration is set to include street parties, food tasting and students dressing up as singer Ed Sheeran.

More than 30 events are being held to mark the inaugural Suffolk Day.

It is to recognise the county known for its chocolate-box villages, Ipswich Town Football Club, 50 miles (80km) of coastline and horseracing at Newmarket.

Suffolk Day is based on a successful model in Yorkshire and is planned to be held annually.

Image copyright BBC/Tim Fenton/James Hazell/Sky Cam East Image caption Suffolk Day celebrates the county's heritage, culture and future

Image copyright Archant Suffolk Image caption Ipswich Town Football Club lists the league title in 1962, the FA Cup in 1978 and the Uefa Cup in 1981 among its honours

As part of the day's events, bells at 14 towers are ringing out, including at Fressingfield, East Bergholt, Sproughton, Elmsett and Debenham.

Students at Otley College are dressing up as Ed Sheeran, who grew up near Framlingham.

Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull, who lives in Suffolk, is launching new research by the Seckford Foundation and University of Suffolk into rural poverty.

Image copyright James Hazell/BBC/John Fairhall Image caption The day is designed to become an annual event, based on a successful model in Yorkshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Suffolk is famed for the gallops at Newmarket

Candles will be lit at Felixstowe beach in memory of loved ones at the end of the day.

There are events including dancing, theatre productions, food tastings, live music and a celebration of the county's literary riches.

The idea for Suffolk Day was put forward by BBC Radio Suffolk and is being backed by Suffolk County Council and the East Anglian Daily Times.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: "We have so many things to be proud of in Suffolk. It's not always in our nature to shout about things, we tend to be quite a modest bunch, but this is a great opportunity for communities to come together in celebration of our great county."