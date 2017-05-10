'Vandals' torch 120 wheelie bins by Southwold Pier

Image caption The blaze left what essentially looks like a wheelie bin graveyard

Up to 120 wheelie bins were torched near a seaside resort's pier overnight.

Firefighters spent about an hour tackling the blazing bins in Southwold, Suffolk, at about 04:30 BST.

The bins were completely destroyed, leaving just melted plastic and sets of wheels. Police confirmed they were treating the fire as suspicious.

The fire service said it could be linked to a gorse blaze at the town's golf course. which started on Sunday.

More on this and other news from Suffolk

Southwold station commander Russell Punchard said of the Pier Avenue bin fire: "We can't rule out a deliberate ignition."

This blaze and the gorse fire "could well be linked", he said.

Image caption The plume of smoke from the golf course fire on Sunday could be seen from miles around

"I'd say to the public, if you've got any information on anything suspicious, please come forward because we are investigating both the incidents at the moment - or call the police."