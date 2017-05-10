'Vandals' torch 120 wheelie bins by Southwold Pier
Up to 120 wheelie bins were torched near a seaside resort's pier overnight.
Firefighters spent about an hour tackling the blazing bins in Southwold, Suffolk, at about 04:30 BST.
The bins were completely destroyed, leaving just melted plastic and sets of wheels. Police confirmed they were treating the fire as suspicious.
The fire service said it could be linked to a gorse blaze at the town's golf course. which started on Sunday.
Southwold station commander Russell Punchard said of the Pier Avenue bin fire: "We can't rule out a deliberate ignition."
This blaze and the gorse fire "could well be linked", he said.
"I'd say to the public, if you've got any information on anything suspicious, please come forward because we are investigating both the incidents at the moment - or call the police."