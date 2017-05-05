Corrie Mckeague: Police search costs exceed £1m

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen at about 03:25 BST in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September

The search for missing RAF airman Corrie Mckeague has cost more than £1m so far, police have confirmed.

The 23-year-old disappeared on 24 September during a night out in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Police suspect his body may be in a landfill in Cambridge where they have been searching for nine weeks.

The investigation into Mr Mckeague's disappearance is one of the most expensive undertaken by Suffolk Police, the Cambridge News reported.

The RAF gunman from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished after going out with friends from RAF Honington, where he is based.

He was last seen entering a bin loading bay known as the "horseshoe" at about 03:25 BST.

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption It took several weeks to prepare the Milton landfill site before officers moved in earlier

A waste disposal lorry collected a bin from that area less than an hour after Mr Mckeague was spotted on CCTV.

Nine weeks ago specialist officers began sifting through waste at the landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, where they believe his body may be.

So far, Suffolk Police said it had sifted through more than 3,000 tonnes of waste at the 120-acre (48.5 hectare) site.

While officers have yet to find any trace of him, late last month officers said they had started to find rubbish at the site "from the right time period" from when he went missing.

Image copyright Nicola Urquhart Image caption Gunner Corrie Mckeague (front) is based at RAF Honington in Suffolk

A force spokeswoman confirmed that search costs "above and beyond staffing" were currently running at about £544,250 and taking into account salaries and "specialist resources", the investigation costs exceeded the £1m mark to date.

Police initially estimated the search of the vast landfill site could take 10 weeks.

The spokeswoman was unable to say at this stage whether it might take longer.