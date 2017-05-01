River Ore marooned boat immigrants: Man charged

Image caption Seven people were detained when the boat was towed ashore

A 48-year-old man has been charged with facilitating the entry of illegal immigrants to Britain.

Removal proceedings have begun against six people believed to be Ukrainian who were found on Sunday in a boat marooned in the River Ore in Suffolk on Sunday.

Border Force and Suffolk Police were called and the coastguard towed the vessel to safety as a heavy north easterly wind was blowing.

The charged man was due to appear before magistrates in Norwich.

For more on this and other stories, visit BBC Local Live: Suffolk