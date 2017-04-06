Corrie Mckeague: Father's vigil during landfill hunt

The father of missing serviceman Corrie Mckeague has said he will maintain his vigil at a landfill site until his son's body is found.

Officers have been searching the site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, for more than five weeks.

Suffolk Police are almost certain the 23-year-old ended up in a bin lorry after he vanished on a night out in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September.

His father Martin, who has been camping near the landfill site, said: "It's heartbreaking to think when you are there, Corrie could be under foot."