Red Nose Day 2017 in Suffolk: From a giant Mexican wave to McFly

Schools have used their ingenuity to find new ways of raising money for Comic Relief across Suffolk.

A boy from Trimley St Martin near Felixstowe, who has a life-limiting bone condition, has had his hair dyed red.

Pupils at one school in Bury St Edmunds organised a huge Mexican wave.

Harry Judd from McFly played the drums at another primary school in Sudbury.

