Rare twin foals growing stronger on Suffolk farm

A pair of rare foal twins, born on a farm in Suffolk, have become an internet hit with more than five million people having watched their story.

Welsh cobs Tilly and Lilly defied the odds, believed to be "one-in-10,000", and were born to six-year-old mum Rose in a Wingfield stable.

Foal twins are very rare as it can be dangerous for the mare to carry them to full term, but on this occasion experts agreed it was best to let nature take its course.

"Everyday is a good day" in the first month of the twins' life but they are being well looked after by their first time mum and "growing stronger every day", owners Lee and Anna Smith said.