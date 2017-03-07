Bury St Edmunds micro pig found new home after eviction

The owner of a pet micro pig has been found a new place to stay after it was threatened with eviction from its owner housing association home.

Darren Pettit of Bury St Edmunds had bought Reuben for his wife Gemma, who has mental health issues.

He appealed to BBC Suffolk for help in finding a new home for Reuben.

A listener has responded, and Reuben's on her way to Stonham Aspal elsewhere in Suffolk.

For more Suffolk stories, visit the BBC Local Live page for the county