Landfill searched for missing RAF airman
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Corrie Mckeague: Missing airman landfill search begins

6 March 2017 Last updated at 16:47 GMT

Teams have begun searching a landfill site as part of an investigation into the disappearance of RAF airman Corrie Mckeague.

The 23-year-old vanished while on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September.

A bin lorry collected refuse a short time later from the area the RAF Honington gunner was last seen.

The search of the site, in Milton, near Cambridge, could take up to 10 weeks, police said.

Read more

Related Topics