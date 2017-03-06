Corrie Mckeague: Missing airman landfill search begins
6 March 2017 Last updated at 16:47 GMT
Teams have begun searching a landfill site as part of an investigation into the disappearance of RAF airman Corrie Mckeague.
The 23-year-old vanished while on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September.
A bin lorry collected refuse a short time later from the area the RAF Honington gunner was last seen.
The search of the site, in Milton, near Cambridge, could take up to 10 weeks, police said.