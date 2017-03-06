Corrie Mckeague: Missing airman landfill search begins

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague vanished from Bury St Edmunds on 24 September

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Corrie Mckeague have started a search of a landfill site.

The 23-year-old airman, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished while on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September.

A bin lorry collected refuse a short time later from the area the RAF Honington gunner was last seen.

Suffolk Police said trawling through the landfill site in Milton, near Cambridge, could take up to 10 weeks.

Officers will search more than 920 sq m (1,100 sq yd) of waste to a depth of 8m (26ft).

Det Supt Katie Elliott said: "Teams of specialist, search-trained police officers from both Suffolk and Norfolk will be carrying out the work to find anything that may be linked to the investigation.

"We need to find Corrie and discover what happened to him. While the search may not provide the answers as to what happened, it is something we need to do as our investigation continues."

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Police estimate it will take up to 10 weeks to search the landfill site

Mr Mckeague was last seen at about 03:25 BST on 24 September.

Police seized a bin lorry in the early stages of the investigation, but no traces of Mr Mckeague were found in the vehicle and the landfill site was not searched at the time.

However, its route appeared to coincide with the movements of Mr Mckeague's phone.

His mother Nicola Urquhart previously told the BBC: "Common sense suggests that the most likely place Corrie ended up is the landfill site or the incinerator."

Some 8,000 tonnes of bulk material has been removed from the site to allow officers to safely access the search area.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice on 1 March. He has been bailed until 13 April.