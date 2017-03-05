Car crashes into two horses and riders in Witcham

Police have launched investigation after a car veered on to the wrong side of the road and struck two horses.

The riders were knocked from the horses in the collision in Witcham, near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

One rider was taken to hospital as a precaution, but was released after being seen by a doctor.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "Both the riders and horses were not seriously injured. We are investigating the incident and are making inquiries."

The accident was near the Witcham Equestrian Centre.

Jane Hart, a spokeswoman from the centre, said one of the horses "had to have stitches, but we are very hopeful of a full recovery".

She added: "We feel thankful the riders and horses are alright."

