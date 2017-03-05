Ipswich escapologist pig Pog goes on run again

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Pc Brunning helped find Pog and retur the pig to its owner

A 30-stone pig that hit the headlines when it broke free from its home to roam the streets has escaped again.

In September last year, Pog tore down an iron gate in owner Kathy Thomson's garden before heading into Ipswich for a 90-minute jaunt.

Suffolk Police were called in again on Saturday night after the pig was seen roaming in a residential area near the Brickmakers Arms in Ipswich.

Officers managed to track down Pog and return it to its owner.

Hogging the limelight

Image copyright Connells Image caption Pog was not included in the sale of the house in Ipswich

Pog's escapes have made national headlines but it was not her first time in the limelight.

Three years ago the pig, a cross between a large white, Gloucester old spot and a Duroc, was pictured in Ms Thomson's house, which was for sale.

The unusual listing was reported around the world, with Ms Thomson saying a site in the US criticised the "pigsty that the English woman lives in".

"The English versions were more pleasant," she said. "Someone said 'that pig knows how to party', because it looked like she was asleep in the middle of some clothes."