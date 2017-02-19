'Dark days' for family of missing airman Corrie Mckeague

Image copyright AFP Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen walking alone in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September

There have been "dark days" for the family of airman Corrie Mckeague since he disappeared, his brother has said.

The missing RAF serviceman vanished while on a night out with friends on 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Volunteers combed areas near Barton Mills and Mildenhall, where the 23-year-old's mobile phone signal was last tracked.

His brother, Makeyan Mckeague, joined the search led by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR).

He said: "I live from day-to-day focussing on what needs to be done. Today it's the search.

"This focus on work and family support is getting me through the dark days."

The mystery of missing Corrie Mckeague

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Makeyan Mckeague travelled down from Dunfermline to take part in the search for his missing airman brother

Mr Mckeague, from Dumferline in Fife, was last seen walking into a bin loading bay known as the "horseshoe" at 03:25 GMT.

His mobile phone was tracked moving 12 miles (19km) away to Barton Mills after he was last seen.

It followed the same route as a bin lorry, which had made a collection in the area the morning the airman, based at RAF Honington, disappeared.

The vehicle was searched but nothing found. A landfill near Milton is set to be searched by Suffolk Police.

Image caption Nicola Urquhart said her son could have ended up in a bin lorry

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, said: "He was not seen coming out of that street on foot. Two vehicles left between 01:00 and 06:00 on the morning he disappeared.

"It's logical that by misadventure or some other reason he's ended up in a bin lorry.

"The police are going to search the landfill site once it is made safe for the officers taking part.

"I don't know how long that is going to take."

Andy King, SULSAR chairman, said: "We have presumed Corrie has suffered some harm. We have searched the areas which are accessible by vehicle.

"But if other information is received we are willing to widen the search," he said.