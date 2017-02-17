Missing airman Corrie Mckeague 'may be found at landfill'

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen walking alone in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September

The mother of a missing RAF serviceman Corrie Mckeague says she believes his body may be found when a massive landfill site is searched.

Twenty-three-year-old Mr McKeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished while on a night out with friends on 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

A bin lorry made a collection in the area just after the last sighting.

Mr Mckeague's mother Nicola Urquhart welcomed the decision of Suffolk Police to search the landfill site in Milton.

Media caption Nicola Urquhart says she thinks her son's body will be found when a landfill site is searched

The bin lorry's route to the site appeared to coincide with the movements of his son's phone.

Mrs Urquhart told the BBC: "Commonsense suggests that the most likely place Corrie ended up is the landfill site or the incinerator."

Suffolk Police said the preparatory work at the landfill site at Milton, Cambridgeshire, was going to take longer than previously expected.

Some 8,000 tonnes of bulk material need to be removed to allow safe access to where the search needs to take place.

Mrs Urquhart said she was hoping a deadline of Saturday at 17:00 GMT for a £50,000 reward would encourage someone to come forward with information about what happened.

"If Corrie is in the landfill site they will still get the reward if they can tell me how he ended up there," she said.

She added she would be joining members of the Suffolk lowland search and rescue (SULSAR) and other local groups to also search areas of land near Bury St Edmunds.

Police said a further potential witness, a cyclist, had been traced but officers renewed appeals for any information to locate the two remaining individuals seen on foot in the area where Corrie was last seen.

They are trying to trace an older man and a person seen walking through the Brentgovel Street area of Bury St Edmunds early on 24 September.