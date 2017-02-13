Corrie Mckeague: Mother says £50,000 reward offer to end soon

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague, 23, has been missing for more than four months

A £50,000 reward offered for information about missing RAF airman Corrie Mckeague is to be withdrawn if nobody comes forward in the next week.

Mr Mckeague vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

The reward was offered by an anonymous business couple in Suffolk.

His mother Nicola Urqhuart said on Facebook: "We consider it sensible that the offer of a reward should not remain in place indefinitely."

Police have begun to search more than 920 sq m (1,100 sq yds) of waste to a depth of 8m (26ft) at a landfill site at Milton in Cambridgeshire.

Mrs Urquhart, from Dunfermline, said: "At this moment in time, the offer of a reward hasn't brought to the fore, the information we had hoped for.

"We have decided to leave a reward in place for one more week.

"On behalf of my family, I would wish to publicly thank from the bottom of our hearts the couple concerned.

"Not only have they offered what would be to most of us, a life changing sum of money in the shape of the reward, they have also given their time and made great efforts to assist us find Corrie."

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen walking alone in Bury St Edmunds

Mr Mckeague was last seen walking into a bin loading bay known as the "horseshoe" at 03:25 GMT.

A bin lorry was seized early in the early stages of the investigation after Mr Mckeague's phone signal followed the same route as the vehicle.

But, no traces of him were found in the lorry.

It is expected to take a team of specialist officers up to 10 weeks to complete the search of the landfill site.