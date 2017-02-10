Corrie Mckeague: Police to search landfill site in Milton

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague, 23, has been missing for more than four months

Detectives looking for missing airman Corrie Mckeague are to search a landfill site.

The RAF serviceman vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

A bin lorry made a collection in the area a short time after the last sighting of the 23-year-old.

Det Supt Katie Elliott said searching the site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, was "the next logical step."

Police will begin the search of more than 920 square metres of waste on 22 February.

It is expected to take a team of specialist officers up to 10 weeks to complete.

Mr Mckeague was last seen walking into a bin loading bay known as the "horseshoe" at 03:25.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen walking alone in Bury St Edmunds

A bin lorry was seized early in the early stages of the investigation after Mr Mckeague's phone signal followed the same route as the vehicle.

No traces of Mr Mckeague were found on the lorry and the landfill site was never searched.

Det Supt Elliott said: "While the search may not provide the answers as to what happened it is something we need to do as our investigation continues."

Mr Mckeague, from Dunfermline, is based at RAF Honington.

His girlfriend April Oliver is pregnant with their child.