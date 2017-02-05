Bawdsey Radar Station set for restoration in 80th year

Work to preserve the crumbling birthplace of radar is to get under way in a year that marks its 80th anniversary.

The first fully operational radar station in the world was set up in Bawdsey, Suffolk in September 1937.

A £1.4m lottery grant will finance major construction work, starting in September.

It was part of RAF Bawdsey near Felixstowe, and it is acknowledged as playing a major role in Britain's aerial battle against Germany in World War Two.

It is estimated that 4,000 personnel served at RAF Bawdsey between 1938 and 1945.