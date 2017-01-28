Suffolk

Hollesley Bay prisoner Amine Mbarki absconds

  • 28 January 2017
  • From the section Suffolk
Amine Mbarki Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Amine Mbarki went missing from HMP Hollesley Bay at about 17:45 GMT on Friday

An inmate has absconded from an open prison in Suffolk.

Amine Mbarki, 28, went missing from HMP Hollesley Bay at about 17:45 GMT on Friday. Suffolk Police have issued an appeal to trace him.

He is described as black, 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a bushy black beard. He has connections to Barking.

Police are asking for information on his whereabouts but people are advised not to approach him.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites