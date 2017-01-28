Hollesley Bay prisoner Amine Mbarki absconds

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Amine Mbarki went missing from HMP Hollesley Bay at about 17:45 GMT on Friday

An inmate has absconded from an open prison in Suffolk.

Amine Mbarki, 28, went missing from HMP Hollesley Bay at about 17:45 GMT on Friday. Suffolk Police have issued an appeal to trace him.

He is described as black, 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a bushy black beard. He has connections to Barking.

Police are asking for information on his whereabouts but people are advised not to approach him.