Newmarket organ donor baby, Hope Lee, was UK's youngest

The parents of the UK's youngest organ donor want to meet the woman whose life their baby daughter saved.

Hope Lee, from Newmarket, Suffolk, died aged just 74 minutes.

Her parents Andrew and Emma Lee have received a letter from the 26-year-old woman who received their baby's organs, saying how "thankful" she is.

Mr Lee said they "would love" to meet her.

