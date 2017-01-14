Thorpeness cliff collapse: Man dies

Image caption Emergency services were called to Thorpeness beach on Saturday afternoon

A man has died after part of a cliff collapsed on to a beach in Suffolk.

The emergency services were called to Thorpeness at about 13:25 GMT on Saturday after reports that a man was trapped.

A search operation was launched to try to find - and then free - the man, thought to be in his late-50s, but he died at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said they were treating the man's death as "non-suspicious".

'Large-scale search'

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crews all took part in the operation.

The coastguard said it received multiple 999 calls from members of the public telling them a man was trapped.

Bev Allen, maritime operations controller for the UK Coastguard, said it had been a "large-scale search and rescue effort".

She added: "We ask people to please stay away from this particular area while the emergency services are at work."

It is not yet known where the man had been when the cliff collapsed.