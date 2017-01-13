Corrie Mckeague: New CCTV images released in airman hunt

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police have renewed appeals to identify individuals captured in Bury St Edmunds on CCTV

Police investigating the disappearance of an airman have renewed appeals to trace six individuals seen on CCTV on the morning he went missing.

Corrie Mckeague, from Fife, vanished from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

Officers have located images of the individuals, believed to the same people shown in previously-released images, who are yet to be identified.

The images were captured in the market town between 03:15 and 05:20 BST.

On Monday, it emerged Mr Mckeague is due to become a father.

The 23-year-old, who is based at nearby RAF Honington, was last seen at about 03:25 BST at a loading bay area known as the "horseshoe".

He was seen walking alone after a night out with friends from the airbase.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption All of the individuals captured on CCTV were seen in Bury St Edmunds between 03:15 and 05:20 on 24 September

More than 1,000 hours of CCTV footage has been looked at since his disappearance.

Suffolk Police said they wanted those captured in the images to get in touch.

Det Supt Katie Elliott said: "It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it's possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist.

"We need to identify all those on the released images as we are trying to rule out all possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you."