Corrie Mckeague: Phone found in missing airman probe
- 10 January 2017
A phone has been found close to where the last signal from a missing airman's mobile was detected.
Corrie Mckeague, from Fife, vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.
The 23-year-old's Nokia was tracked from Bury to Barton Mills, but was not found.
Suffolk Police said it was now investigating whether a device found in Barton Mills was linked to airman's disappearance.
On Monday, it was revealed how Mr Mckeague was due to become a father.
Forbes McKenzie, of McKenzie Intelligence Services which was brought in to assist the search, said the whereabouts of Mr Mckeague's telephone was "key".
Mr McKenzie said: "Where the phone finished is indicative of where Corrie last was.
"I'm very interested in what other phones were co-located with Corrie's phone."
Mr Mckeague's Nokia Lumia 435 phone is thought to have been in a black PVC case which was frayed and worn around the edges.
It is not yet clear whether the phone found in Barton Mills, while understood to be a Nokia, is the same model as Mr Mckeague's.