Corrie Mckeague: Phone found in missing airman probe

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague, 23, went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds

A phone has been found close to where the last signal from a missing airman's mobile was detected.

Corrie Mckeague, from Fife, vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

The 23-year-old's Nokia was tracked from Bury to Barton Mills, but was not found.

Suffolk Police said it was now investigating whether a device found in Barton Mills was linked to airman's disappearance.

On Monday, it was revealed how Mr Mckeague was due to become a father.

Image copyright April Oliver Image caption April Oliver said she found out she was pregnant weeks after Mr Mckeague went missing

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Mr Mckeague was last seen at about 03:20 BST on 24 September

Forbes McKenzie, of McKenzie Intelligence Services which was brought in to assist the search, said the whereabouts of Mr Mckeague's telephone was "key".

Mr McKenzie said: "Where the phone finished is indicative of where Corrie last was.

"I'm very interested in what other phones were co-located with Corrie's phone."

Mr Mckeague's Nokia Lumia 435 phone is thought to have been in a black PVC case which was frayed and worn around the edges.

It is not yet clear whether the phone found in Barton Mills, while understood to be a Nokia, is the same model as Mr Mckeague's.