Missing RAF serviceman Corrie Mckeague is due to become a father, his girlfriend has said.

Mr Mckeague has been missing since 24 September after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk.

April Oliver, 21, said she had become pregnant after a relationship with the 23-year-old who is based at RAF Honington, Suffolk.

She said their baby is due in late spring/early summer.