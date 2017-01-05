Corrie Mckeague: Private investigators begin airman search

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds

A team of crowdfunded private investigators has been hired to assist in the search for serviceman Corrie Mckeague.

The 23-year-old RAF gunner disappeared from Bury St Edmunds on 24 September after a night out.

More than £51,000 was raised within weeks on an online crowdfunding page.

Mr Mckeague's uncle, Tony Wringe, said experts from McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS) would start to work on the case from Friday.

What do we know about Corrie Mckeague's disappearance?

Live updates on this story and other Suffolk news

He said: "The team will be working hard to provide the best possible assistance to the Suffolk Police major investigation team."

About 5,000 people had pledged support to the crowdfunding page after the family of Mr Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, expressed concerns about the police investigation.

Mr Wringe, who has a background in counter terrorism, said MIS provides intelligence services to government agencies and Fortune 500 clients.

Image caption Nicola Urquhart said she "will not stop believing" her son is alive

Mr Mckeague, a gunner at RAF Honington, was last seen at about 03:25 BST walking alone in Bury St Edmunds.

He was seen walking into a dead-end loading bay area known at the "horseshoe" but not seen coming out again.

His mother Nicola Urquhart told ITV's This Morning on Thursday that she "will not stop believing" her son is alive until there is evidence to prove otherwise.

A second public search for Mr Mckeague will take place on 22 January. More than 60 volunteers joined in the first on 17 December.