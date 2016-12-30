Corrie Mckeague: Mother calls for empty buildings search

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Mr Mckeague was last seen walking alone in Bury St Edmunds at about 03:25 BST on 24 September

The mother of a missing serviceman has called on police to search more buildings in the area where he disappeared.

Corrie Mckeague disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

Nicola Urquhart said an area opposite where he was last seen on CCTV had not been searched.

Suffolk Police said "extensive" searches had been made.

Mrs Urquhart, from Dunfermline, said she appreciated police are doing an "incredibly difficult" job.

But why they would not search an area a stone's throw from where he vanished "does not make sense", she said.

Image copyright AP Image caption Nicola Urquhart said she wants the buildings opposite where Corrie Mckeague was last seen searched

"There's a huge amount of buildings and shops there which he could be in," she said.

The camera which spotted him walking into the "horseshoe" area - a loading bay - rotates on a three-minute timer.

Mrs Urquhart said her son could have walked across to the back of shops off Short Brackland without being seen by this camera.

Had he walked in any other direction he would have been picked up by one of the other cameras which are fixed, she added.

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Mr Mckeague was seen going into the "horseshoe" area but never coming out again

Mr Mckeague, a gunner at RAF Honington, was last seen on CCTV at about 03:25 BST.

He had been on a night out in the town with friends from the airbase.

When asked if the buildings had been searched, Suffolk Police told the BBC: "Police and partners have carried out extensive searches to locate Corrie.

"Since the start of the inquiry officers have visited homes, businesses and other properties in Bury St Edmunds to search and carry out inquiries to try to find him.

"This has included door-to-door visits, searches and the distribution of leaflets."

A freedom of information request revealed that more than £26,000 had been spent on the investigation so far.