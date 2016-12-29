Corrie Mckeague: Missing airman a 'social hand grenade'

Image caption Corrie Mckeague's mother Nicola Urquhart hosted a question and answer session on Facebook Live

Missing airman Corrie Mckeague is a "social hand grenade" who would get into a stranger's car and put himself at risk, his mother has said.

Nicola Urquhart's question and answer session on Facebook Live was viewed by more than 33,000 people.

Her son has been missing since disappearing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

Mrs Urquhart said she wants a man seen walking along Cornhill Walk in the town at 03:35 BST to be identified.

During the 90-minute live video call, Mrs Urquhart answered questions about her 23-year-old son and the police investigation.

She explained how four vehicles had entered the "horseshoe" area where Mr Mckeague was last seen and that she believes one of them did not have a legitimate reason for being there.

Corrie Mckeague, 23, went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds

Mrs Urquhart, who was speaking from her home in Dunfermline, Scotland, also said three men had set fire to a vehicle not far from the site the next day, which she thought was "highly suspicious".

She said it was "imperative" for six more people who have been spotted on CCTV to be identified.

Mr Mckeague, a gunner at RAF Honington, was last seen on security camera walking alone at about 03:25 BST.

Describing her son, who is one of three brothers, Mrs Urquhart said: "He's not so much a social butterfly, more a social hand grenade who absolutely lives for the moment.

"He will make choices and decisions that are sometimes reckless that other people might not.

"Would he get into a stranger's car? Yes. Would he go to a stranger's house that he's never met before that he's met on a social dating site? Yes.

"He would put himself at risk because Corrie believed he could handle himself."