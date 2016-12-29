Corrie Mckeague: Mum of missing RAF airman appeals for witnesses

The mum of missing airman Corrie Mckeague has taken part in a Facebook Live to appeal for witnesses who may have seen him on the day he disappeared.

Nicola Urquhart's question and answer session was viewed by more than 33,000 people.

Corrie was last seen on CCTV after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

Suffolk Police have said they are treating the case as a missing person inquiry but the level of resources has been on par with a murder investigation.