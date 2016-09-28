RAF Honington missing serviceman Corrie Mckeague CCTV footage

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows missing serviceman Corrie Mckeague

Police searching for an RAF serviceman who disappeared in the early hours of Saturday have released CCTV footage taken shortly before he went missing.

Corrie Mckeague, based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, was last seen in Bury St Edmunds following a night out.

CCTV images show the 23-year-old, believed to be from Dunfermline, Fife, walking through the streets of the town after he left friends.

Police said his disappearance was "out of character".

Mr Mckeague was last seen in Brentgovel Street at about 03:20 BST.

He was reported missing to police on Monday afternoon.

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with short light brown hair

Image caption Police have been searching the area between Honington and Bury St Edmunds since Mr Mckeague went missing

Specialist search officers have been out in the area between Honington and Bury St Edmunds since his disappearance.

The National Police Air Service helicopter and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue have been assisting with the search.

'Increasingly concerned'

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Since the missing report police have made numerous inquiries.

"This has included talking with friends and family, checking with local taxi firms and working to identify CCTV that may help piece together which direction he went in from Brentgovel Street.

"As time passes police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

CCTV footage from Bury St Edmunds shows he briefly slept in a doorway before getting up and moving away.

Police believe he may have intended to walk home to the base at RAF Honington.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with short light brown hair.

He was wearing a light pink shirt and white jeans or trousers at the time he was last seen.