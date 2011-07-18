Woman raped in street after sharing taxi home with man

A 51-year-old woman has been raped by a man who shared a taxi with her early on Sunday morning in Suffolk.

The woman reported being attacked after both got out of the taxi in Wroxham Road in Ipswich at about 0400 BST.

She was returning home after being at a nightclub in the town centre and had shared the taxi with the man back to the Rivers Estate.

Police are looking for a man described as white, in his 20s, of medium build and clean-shaven.

The woman received an injury to her head in the incident and was treated in hospital.