Ex-Pc in Suffolk charged over misconduct and ammunition

A former Suffolk police officer has been charged with misconduct and possession of ammunition.

Christopher Clark, 45, a constable from Lowestoft, was arrested on 10 February after a 14-month internal undercover operation, and immediately resigned.

Mr Clark, of Denmark Road, is on bail and is due before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with misconduct in a public office and three counts of being in possession of prohibited ammunition.