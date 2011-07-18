Latitude Festival: Man bailed over rape allegation

A man arrested after a 20-year-old woman reported being raped at a festival in Suffolk has been bailed.

Police were called to the Latitude Festival site at Henham near Southwold on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported to have happened in a tent on the staff campsite and the area was cordoned off while investigations take place.

The man, from Ipswich, was questioned at Lowestoft Police Station before being bailed until 14 September.