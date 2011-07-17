Police shut down illegal rave in Norfolk

Police have shut down an illegal rave attended by about 400 people at a disused military building in Norfolk.

Police drafted in extra officers after about 60 ravers refused to leave the event at Eccles, near East Harling.

The unlicensed event was discovered on a privately-owned site in Quidenham Road by police on patrol in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers seized sound equipment and vinyl records at the scene and had closed the event down by 1000 BST.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said about 400 people were at the event at 0200 BST, with 150 vehicles parked nearby.

'Acrid dust'

Officers served notices ordering people off the site by 0900 BST but a group refused to leave and police reinforcements were brought in.

Supt Dave Marshall said: "Today's proactive police operation is in line with our firm stance to policing raves, which are potentially dangerous and cause unnecessary damage and disruption.

"This particular site was extremely dangerous and those attending were covered in acrid dust from inside the dilapidated building.

"All available means and legislation will be applied to prevent, disrupt and close raves with equipment being seized wherever possible."

He said information gathered by police at the scene would be used to further investigate the event with a view to prosecuting identified organisers under anti-rave legislation.