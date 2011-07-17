Unmarked Essex Police car involved in crash

Two police officers and a man have been taken to hospital after a collision involving an unmarked police car in Essex.

A male driver and a female passenger were in the silver police Ford Fiesta when it collided with a blue Peugeot 106 at 1800 BST on Saturday.

The crash happened at Waltham Road, Boreham, near Chelmsford.

The Peugeot driver was cut free from his car and taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said he was suspected to have suffered leg injuries but was later found to be unhurt and was released from hospital.

The driver of the unmarked police car was taken to Chelmsford's Broomfield Hospital with suspected whiplash injuries and the passenger was treated for a finger injury.

Both officers are based within the South Eastern Division of Essex Police.

The road was closed for three hours as an investigation was carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses.