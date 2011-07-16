Appeal after body found by roadside in Suffolk

A man's body has been found by the side of a road in Suffolk.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at about 0730 BST after a passer-by found the man at Sycamore Drive, Rendlesham, near Woodbridge.

The body of the man, believed to be aged 34, and from Rendlesham, was found curled up on a path.

Suffolk Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious but they have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

A post-mortem examination will be held to determine the cause of death.