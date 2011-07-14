Emergency treatment team goes on road in east Suffolk

Emergency care staff are going on the road in east Suffolk to respond to call-outs and to treat people in their own homes for less serious conditions.

East of England Ambulance Service and NHS Suffolk aim to cut down on unnecessary hospital admissions.

A pilot scheme provides a roving car manned by staff more highly trained than paramedics.

They will treat cases like stomach pain or upsets, flu symptoms, minor injuries, infections and allergies.

Whenever a 999 call is made patients are assessed over the phone and those who do need urgent treatment will be taken to hospital as normal.

If they do not need emergency treatment then the roving team will respond rapidly to assess and treat as needed.

Damon Wheddon, clinical operations manager for the ambulance service in Suffolk, said: "Patient experience will be improved because they will be reached and treated sooner by a specialist in the setting of their own home.

"The role was developed to provide urgent care treatment to patients away from an acute hospital.

"The team will have a set of skills above a paramedic and can treat a wide range of conditions that could be managed at home but which are currently conveyed to hospital."