London 2012 Olympic torch on display in Ipswich

Image caption Jayne Rowley-Evans with the torch at the roadshow in Ipswich town centre

A prototype of the London 2012 Olympic torch has been on display in Ipswich.

A roadshow allowed people to be photographed with the torch and to nominate candidates to be torch-bearers for next year's relay.

The relay, where the flame passes from torch to torch, visits Ipswich on 5 July 2012.

Jayne Rowley-Evans, from the roadshow, said: "Olympic fever will take hold, certainly when we bring the torch to the different celebration sites."

There will be 8,000 torches for the relay across the UK and each torch has 8,000 small holes in it.

The tour will take 70 days to complete starting in Lands End on 19 May 2012.

'Very excited'

Ipswich is one of the overnight stops and there will be celebrations in Christchurch Park.

Ms Rowley-Evans said: "People get very excited about seeing the torch which is exactly the reaction that we want.

"We want to bring it on to their doorsteps in advance so they get a chance to see it."

The torch relay travels from Norwich to Chelmsford via Suffolk, but the exact route, apart from the stop in Ipswich, has yet to be announced.

Nominations for people to carry one of the torches need to be made via the Lloyds TSB: Carry The Flame website before 12 September 2011.

Colin Diss, a Lloyds TSB employee in Ipswich who is working on the roadshow, said: "It's great fun and the games are starting to come alive now.

"What we're looking for is people who've made a difference in their local community through caring for others, selfless acts or people who give of their time in local sport."