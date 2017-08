A former Suffolk special constable has been charged with rape and sexual assault of girls under 16.

Andrew Barber, 25, of Netley Close, Ipswich, was suspended by Suffolk Police after his arrest in December.

The charges relate to the alleged rape of a girl in 2003 and sexual assaults on another teenager in 2010.

Mr Barber, who is a factory worker, has been released on police bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 27 July.