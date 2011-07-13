Man arrested over Ipswich jewellers robbery

Image caption Men on motorcycles used a sledgehammer to smash a window at the store

A man wanted by police in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellers in Suffolk has been detained in London.

Dean Armstrong, 20, of Islington was arrested at an address in Hackney and was being brought to Suffolk for questioning.

Three other men have been charged over the raid at Goldsmiths Jewellers in Tavern Street, Ipswich on 15 June.

The shop window was broken with a sledgehammer and a number of watches were stolen.

Two men, aged 21 and 25 from Essex and a man, 24, from London, are accused of conspiracy to rob.