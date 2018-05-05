Image copyright Darcy Norgate Image caption Darcy Norgate voted for the first time in 2017's general election

A teenager has demanded an apology from her MP after he called her an offensive name on Twitter.

Darcy Norgate, 19, said she was shocked when Michael Fabricant replied to her with a slang word for female genitalia.

She said he launched a "personal attack" after she questioned his commitment to Burntwood, Staffordshire.

The Lichfield MP tweeted that Ms Darcy had not said she was his constituent and he thought of the word as a synonym for "twit".

In a statement on Twitter, the Conservative politician said he had not neglected his constituency and Ms Darcy's profile did not indicate her age or location.

He added that "for all I know, she is a Russian troll in St Petersburg" but would be "happy to meet and talk about politics" if she contacted him "the proper way through my Parliamentary website or letter".

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Michael Fabricant responded to people who criticised him for his tweet to Darcy

Ms Darcy, a media student who lives in Burntwood, said she felt Mr Fabricant had tried to "publically humiliate" her.

"It isn't the way I would expect any professional to behave," she said.

She added: "My mum is a teacher and my dad works for the NHS and if they had spoken to clients or students that way they would be sacked.

"I don't want him to be sacked. I just want an apology, just to say 'I am sorry I shouldn't have said that'."

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Fabricant has been MP for Lichfield since 1992

The row began when Ms Darcy responded to his comment that Labour's performance in the local elections had been disappointing.

"I feel like he used [the word] in a way to try and shut people down. But I feel I want to stand up for myself and other young women," she said.

"I never attacked him personally."

Mr Fabricant, who was first elected for Lichfield in 1992, declined an interview with the BBC.

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.