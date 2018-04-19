Image caption The men were jailed at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday

Four men jailed for child grooming and treating "teenage girls like trophies" have been banned from using Snapchat.

Taiyab Hussain, 19, Mohammed Hizar Rizwan, 18, Shaheem Ratyal, 19, and Sohail Raja Ali, 19, all from Burton upon Trent, pleaded guilty to various child grooming offences in February.

They were each banned from the social media app for eight years at their sentencing at Stafford Crown Court.

The victims were five girls aged from 13 to 16.

His Honour Judge Jonathan Gosling said the case was "nothing like Rochdale" and that the men were not "predatory paedophiles" but "schoolboys".