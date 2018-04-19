Burton child groomers 'treated girls like trophies' jailed
Four men jailed for child grooming and treating "teenage girls like trophies" have been banned from using Snapchat.
Taiyab Hussain, 19, Mohammed Hizar Rizwan, 18, Shaheem Ratyal, 19, and Sohail Raja Ali, 19, all from Burton upon Trent, pleaded guilty to various child grooming offences in February.
They were each banned from the social media app for eight years at their sentencing at Stafford Crown Court.
The victims were five girls aged from 13 to 16.
His Honour Judge Jonathan Gosling said the case was "nothing like Rochdale" and that the men were not "predatory paedophiles" but "schoolboys".
- Taiyab Hussain, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child, two of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of possession of an indecent image of a child. He was sentenced to a total of five years in a young offenders institute.
- Mohammed Hizar Rizwan, 18, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child, one of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was sentenced to a total of four years and four months behind bars.
- Shaheem Ratyal, 19, admitted one count of sexual activity with a child and five counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for a total of four years and four months
- Sohail Raja Ali, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for a total of four years.