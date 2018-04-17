Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Frank Cochran used a Taser bought in Florida as one of his methods to "scare" his victim

A man who sexually abused a woman and carried a Taser to "scare her" has been jailed for seven years.

Staffordshire Police said Frank Cochran, 60, "bullied and manipulated" his victim, kicking her under a table while in company to "control" her.

He also squeezed her neck, pinched her, threatened to kill her, and struck her in the eye with his elbow.

Police said his trial at Stafford Crown Court heard the abuse left the victim "a shadow of her former self".

The force added he was described as a successful businessman who thrived on being in control and being shown respect.

Cochran, of Marston, Church Eaton, was found guilty of assault by penetration, using controlling and coercive behaviour, and putting a person in fear.

He was cleared of a further five counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and a further count of sexual assault by touching.

'Superior and arrogant'

Cochran earlier pleaded guilty to possession of the Taser, which he bought while on holiday in Florida, and received a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.

His victim said he had used this to scare her, police added.

Passing sentence Judge Jonathan Gosling told Cochran: "You are superior and arrogant. You have fallen from a great height."